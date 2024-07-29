Light to moderate rain reported in various areas of Karachi

KARACHI: Various parts of Karachi experienced intermittent rain on Monday, bringing much-needed relief to residents from the scorching heat, ARY News reported.

Significant rainfall was observed in Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Gulistan Johar, while the Federal B Area, Liaquatabad, and Karimabad also reported steady showers.

On the other hand, areas like North Nazimabad and Malir experienced light to moderate rain.

Similarly, Landhi, Korangi, Quaidabad, Malir, Model Colony, Jamshed Quarters, Liaquatabad, Karimabad, and Hussainabad saw consistent rainfall, while Sindh Muslim Society, Bahadurabad, and Lyari Expressway experienced intermittent showers.

North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Nazimabad, and Orangi Town also received moderate rain, while, Gurmandir, MA Jinnah Road, Clifton, Boat Basin, and other areas including Scheme 33, the New Sabzi Mandi, and surrounding areas received rainfall as well.

Earlier it was predicted that a monsoon weather system would enter Karachi this evening or night to bring rain with thunderstorms.

Monsoon currents are penetrating from the Bay of Bengal in central and southern parts of the country, according to the Met Office.

It was drizzling in Karachi’s different localities as clouds hovered over the city’s sky.

Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted heavy rainfall in Karachi and several other districts of Sindh starting Monday after the entry of a robust system of monsoon winds in Sindh.

The rainfall in Karachi is anticipated to persist till Tuesday.

The forecast further states that various districts of Sindh will experience thundershowers from this evening or night, continuing until July 30.