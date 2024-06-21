Long-lost Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan album to release after 34 years

The long-lost album by legendary Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, titled ‘Chain of Light’ will be released in September this year, 27 years after Shahenshah-e-Qawwali breathed his last.

‘Chain of Light’, a new album of unheard melodies by the Qawwali maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, unearthed from the archival tapes of Real World Records, of Peter Gabriel, will be released after 34 years, on September 20, the official social media team of the legend announced.

“Joined by his eight-strong party of singers and musicians, Chain of Light presents four traditional qawwals — including one which has never been heard before — and captures Khan at the height of his vocal capabilities in pristine sonic quality,” the statement read and shared that it was first recorded back in April 1990, when he worked on ‘Mustt Mustt’ – his seminal crossover album with Canadian producer Michael Brook.

“I’ve had the privilege to work with a ton of different musicians from all over the world in my time, but perhaps the greatest singer of them all was Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan,” said Gabriel, in a statement released by the company.

“What he could do and make you feel with his voice was quite extraordinary and we were very proud to have played a role in getting him to a much wider global audience,” he added. “It was a real delight when we found out this tape had been in our library. This album really shows him at his peak. It’s a wonderful record.”

Notably, the Qawwali legend died of a sudden cardiac arrest in August 1997, at Cromwell Hospital in London. He was 48 at the time of his demise.

