‘Lord of the Rings’ star Ian McKellen hints at return in iconic role

Veteran Hollywood actor Ian McKellen has said that he is open to returning as “Gandalf” in the next “The Lord of the Rings,” titles.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

The actor, who played the grey pilgrim in the first three ‘Lord of the Rings’ films and the “Hobbit” movies, revealed that Warner Bros. was working to bring him the character back in the next instalments.

“I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him. When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So they better be quick!” Ian McKellen said in an interview with a British media outlet.

It is worth mentioning here that the first movie in the new series, having a working title “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,” is scheduled for a release in 2026.

Warner Bros. had said that the movie would focus on Gollum, played by Hollywood actor Andy Serkis in the original films.

The 85-year-old Ian McKellen recently suffered an injury after he fell during a stage performance of Shakespeare’s “Henry IV: Parts 1 and 2” in the UK.

The accident forced the Hollywood star to cut short his performance after he tripped on stage and fell into the audience.

“I’m left feeling weak physically, which I’m doing exercises for,” McKellen said after the accident. “And, of course, it’s emotional. We all trip all our lives, it’s just when you get to my age you can’t always get up again.”

“I’m just trying to convince myself it was an accident [rather than old age]. I’m usually working or preparing to work, I’ve been doing a little bit of that, wondering what might be the best plan. I’m going to take the rest of the year off. Not because I need to, just because I want to,” he added.