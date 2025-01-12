Aamir Khan’s legacy continues as Junaid Khan shines in Loveyapa trailer

The much-anticipated trailer of the romantic comedy Loveyapa, starring Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, was released on Friday at New Excelsior Mukta A2 Cinemas in Fort, Mumbai.

This launch holds special importance for Junaid Khan as it connects him to his father, Aamir Khan’s iconic debut film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which premiered at the same cinema in 1987.

The venue, one of the few remaining single-screen theaters in today’s multiplex age, made the moment even more memorable for the young Loveyapa actor stepping into Bollywood.

Junaid Khan, following his digital debut in Maharaj, now marks his entry into the world of cinema with Loveyapa. Khushi Kapoor, who gained attention with The Archies, also makes her first theatrical appearance in this film.

Directed by Advait Chandan, known for Secret Superstar, the movie Loveyapa explores modern-day love stories with humor, charm, and heartfelt emotions.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a lively narrative filled with romance, engaging performances, and visually appealing scenes. Set against vibrant backdrops, the story promises to explore the highs and lows of love, making it relatable to audiences of all ages.

With catchy music, especially its already popular title track, Loveyapa aims to bring a refreshing take on romance to the big screen.

The makers took an unconventional promotional approach by releasing the film’s title song before the trailer, creating buzz among younger viewers.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on February 7, 2025, just before Valentine’s Day, Loveyapa looks set to capture hearts and become one of the standout romantic films of the year.