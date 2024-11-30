He bought a gold chain for his wife – Now he’s a millionaire!

Imagine spending your hard-earned money on a thoughtful gift for your loved one, only to find that it leads to an unbelievable stroke of luck—one that changes your life forever.
This is exactly what happened to Balasubramanian Chithambaram, an Indian-origin man living in Singapore, who became an overnight millionaire after winning a $1 million (INR 8.45 crore) lucky draw on November 24.
The incredible lucky draw win came after Chithambaram purchased a gold chain for his wife three months ago at Mustafa Jewellery, the store hosting the contest. The moment he found out he had won, it felt surreal.
Mustafa Jewellery shared the historic announcement on social media, saying: “What an unforgettable day at Mustafa Jewellery’s Million Dollar Event! On November 24, we saw history unfold as the grand winner of $1 million was revealed amidst cheers and excitement!”
To enter the draw, customers needed to spend at least INR 15,786 on jewellery, and Chithambaram had spent about INR 3.7 lakh on gold ornaments for his wife.
What made this win even more special was the timing, as it coincided with the fourth anniversary of his father’s passing.
“It’s a blessing,” he shared, and added that he planned to donate part of his winnings to the community as a token of gratitude.
The news quickly spread, catching the attention of the Singapore High Commission in India, which congratulated him on social media: “Congratulations to Mr. Balasubramanian for winning the $1 million (INR 8.5 crore) lucky draw, shopping at the iconic Mustafa Center in Singapore. Crorepati dreams do come true in SG.”
Chithambaram’s life-changing moment serves as a reminder that sometimes, fortune favours the unexpected, and dreams can come true in the most surprising ways.
In a stroke of luck that almost slipped away, a couple from South Carolina in July 2024, won $200,000 from the South Carolina Education Lottery.
The couple, who chose to remain anonymous, bought a $5 lottery ticket at Circle K on E. Main St. in Spartanburg, S.C. When the wife scratched the ticket, she initially thought it was a loser and threw it away. Little did she know that, she had almost thrown away a life-changing prize.
Her husband noticed the discarded ticket in the trash and suspected there might be an error. He pointed out to his wife, “You have a 12 on it!”
She picked up the ticket, scratched it further, and revealed the $200,000 jackpot.
The odds of winning such a prize in the Double Sided Dollars Extra Play game are slim, at 1 in 750,000. Only one more top prize remains in the game.