Mahira Sharma’s mother reacts to Mohammed Siraj dating rumours

A day after Indian media suggested that ‘Bigg Boss’ alum Mahira Sharma, is ‘romantically involved’ with Indian cricket team’s fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, her mother Sania Sharma has now dismissed the reports.

In a new interview with a local publication, the celebrity’s mother expressed her shock at the buzz and said, “What are you saying? People say anything. Now that my daughter is a celebrity, people will link her name with anyone, so should we believe them?”

She further refuted the speculations, dubbing the reports ‘completely false’.

It is worth noting here that Mahira Khan, who was previously in a relationship with ‘Bigg Boss 13’ co-contestant Paras Chhabra until the two parted ways in 2023, first sparked dating rumours with Mohammed Siraj last year, when the cricketer liked one of her pictures on Instagram, and the two started following each other on the social site.

This led to netizens speculating if something was brewing between the two celebrities.

Later an Indian publication quoted a source close to them to confirm their budding romance.

