Major reshuffle in Pakistan team on the cards: Basit Ali

Former cricketer Basit Ali has said that a major reshuffle in the Pakistan team is on the cards after their dismal performance in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024.

Speaking at an ARY News show, Ali said that at least nine players are going to be dropped from the national team after the Men in Green faced two consecutive defeats in the marquee event.

Without mentioning the name of the players, the former cricketer said that around 70 per cent of the team will be changed after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

According to Basit Ali, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi was enraged due to the disappointing performance of the Pakistan team in the tournament.

He went on to say that the PCB selection committee also risked being sacked after Pakistan’s poor outing in the event that saw them losing to the United States (US) in their opening game.

Ali asserted that the new management will include fresh faces who will take good decisions regarding the selection of players.

Meanwhile, he said that Pakistan still has a chance to qualify for the Super 8 if the team rise up to the occasion and win their remaining matches with better run-rate.

The Men in Green will not only need to win their remaining games against Canada and Ireland, but are also heavily dependent on other teams to defeat the US which is ranked the second in Group A.

Along with winning their two games, the Men in Green will also need to ensure their run-rate is better than the US to qualify for Super 8.

Pakistan began their campaign with a shocking defeat to the US in their opening game that was decided in the super over with the co-hosts of the marquee event winning by five runs.

Mohammad Amir bowled the super over for Pakistan and conceded 18 runs. The Green Shirts could only manage 13 over the loss of one wicket in their response.

On June 9, they faced archrivals India in New York and were defeated by six runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role in India’s victory with the bowling figures of 3-14 in four overs as the Babar Azam-led side fell short of six runs while chasing a target of 120.