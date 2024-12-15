Bryan Cranston’s beloved TV show set for revival

Hollywood actor Bryan Cranston is set to reprise his role as the makers of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ are set to revive the beloved sitcom.

Disney+ has ordered a new ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ series that will see original stars Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, and Jane Kaczmarek reprise their roles, as per a report by Variety.

Linwood Boomer, who created the original series, will develop the new iteration of the show revolving around the life of Malcolm’s (Frankie Muniz) family.

While Disney has ordered four new episodes of ‘Malcolm in the Middle,’ a premiere date is yet to be announced.

Per the official logline, “Malcolm (Muniz) and his daughter are drawn into the family’s chaos when Hal (Bryan Cranston) and Lois (Kaczmarek) demand his presence for their 40th wedding anniversary party.”

The original series aired for seven seasons with a total of 151 episodes from 2000-2006. The cast of ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ included Bryan Cranston Frankie Muniz, Jane Kaczmarek, Justin Berfield, Erik Per Sullivan, and Christopher Masterson.

The show was nominated for 33 Emmy awards in several categories, winning seven awards including two wins for Cloris Leachman for best guest actress in a comedy and two wins each for best directing and best writing for a comedy series.

The development makes ‘Malcolm in the Middle’ the third broadcast network series from the early 2000s to get a reboot or revival in recent days.

It is worth noting here that ‘Scrubs’ was reported to have a reboot from series creator Bill Lawrence, while ‘Prison Break’ is also reportedly getting a reboot from Elgin James.