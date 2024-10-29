‘Scary Movie’ set for reboot with Wayans Brothers

The Wayans brothers are set to reunite after nearly two decades to revive Hollywood’s popular “Scary Movie” franchise with a reboot.

Filmmakers Marlon Wayans, Shawn Wayans and Keenen Ivory Wayans will write the script for the new movie that was announced earlier this year.

Since the release of the first film in 2000, the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise has become a cult classic for satirising horror flicks.

After the success of the original title, the movie got four sequels in the following years.

Keenen Ivory Wayans wrote and directed the original ‘Scary Movie’ and its 2001 follow-up while his brothers Hollywood actors Marlon and Shawn wrote and featured in the two movies.

The Wayans brothers will write and produce the upcoming ‘Scary Movie’ reboot with Rick Alvarez while Paramount Pictures be responsible for global distribution.

While the director and a release date have not been confirmed, reports said that the filming of the upcoming movie will begin next year.

In an Instagram post, Marlon Wayans confirmed the revival of the franchise by sharing a photo of himself with the familiar Ghostface-style villain, the original film’s antagonist.

“After nearly 20 years, the Wayans brothers are finally going to give the fans what they’ve been asking for… a return to the Scary Movie franchise!” he wrote in the caption.

The first ‘Scary Movie,’ starring Hollywood actors Anna Faris and Regina Hall, opened in July 2000 and set the records at the time for the biggest opening weekend for an R-rated horror film and a Black director.