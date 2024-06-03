Man pushes wife, son into canal before jumping himself

A tragic incident was reported from Nankana Sahib City, where a man pushed his wife and son into canal before jumping in himself, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the eye witnesses, the incident occurred near Shahkot Road Adda 5 Chak where a man pushed his wife and young son into a canal before jumping in himself.

The rescue officials stated that the local community members swiftly reacted and rescued the woman but the man and young boy drowned.

The divers of the rescue team are currently searching for the missing bodies of two drowned individuals.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioners (DC) and Assistant Commissioner (AC) are also present on the incident site to oversee the rescue operations.

Last month, a man threw his two daughters, aged 8 and 10, into a canal in Chechawatni due to a dispute with his wife.

According to the rescue service, the 8-year-old girl was saved while the 10-year-old girl died after being drowned in the deep water.

The police said that the man identified as Fahim Javed has been arrested and a case is being registered at the Saddar Police Station.

The suspect is a resident of Kallar Kahar and was in dispute with his wife over maintenance allowance. His wife had also filed a plea in the court, seeking the maintenance allowance.