Watch: Man rescued alive after surviving 67 days lost at sea

A Russian man was rescued in the stormy Sea of Okhotsk after surviving for more than two months in a tiny inflatable boat.

The survivor, a 46-year-old man, was found in a catamaran-like sailboat near the village of Ust-Khayruzovo, off the coast of the Kamchatka peninsula.

According to legal authorities in Russia’s Far East, the man’s ordeal began on August 9, when he set sail with his 49-year-old brother and 15-year-old nephew from a cape in Khabarovsk Krai.

Their destination was the town of Okha on Sakhalin island, approximately 1,000 kilometers away.


However, contact with the group was lost, and their location remained unknown.

The survivor, who was taken to the hospital in serious condition, was spotted by fishermen wearing a hooded jacket and orange emergency vest.

Tragically, his brother and nephew did not survive the grueling 67-day drift.

“We discovered a vessel in the waters of the Sea of Okhotsk,” authorities announced on Telegram. “Two people died, one survived. He is receiving medical assistance.

