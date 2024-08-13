Man travelling on fake visa to US arrested at Karachi Airport

KARACHI: A major operation by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration at Jinnah International Airport in Karachi led to the arrest of a passenger attempting to travel to the United States over fake visa and other documents, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Muhammad Maqsood, was scheduled to board flight number GF-753 when he was arrested.

During the immigration clearance process, officials found Maqsood’s behavior suspicious.

The FIA immigration inspected the documents of the passenger which revealed that his passport contained a fake visa.

READ: FIA arrests two over alleged visa scam

According to the FIA spokesperson, a preliminary investigation revealed that Maqsood and his brother obtained the fraudulent visa with the assistance of agents named Mahesh Kumar and Naeem Ahmed.

As per the arrested individual, the accused paid Rs 6 million to the agents to get five visas for himself and his family.

The accused has been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further legal action and to help identify the agents involved in the operation.