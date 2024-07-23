Marvel chief gives major update about new ‘Blade’ movie

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has offered an insight into the “Blade” movie, with Hollywood star Mahershala Ali set to take on the titular half-vampire character.

In a promotion interview for Disney’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”, the film producer was asked whether Marvel would release the movie with R-rating since ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is set to be released with an R-rating, the first from Marvel Studios.

“I think that’s right,” Kevin Feige replied. “I mean, for the last two years as we’ve been trying to crack that movie, the most important thing for us is not rushing it and making sure we are making the right Blade movie.”

“Because there were some great Blade movies years ago — they were all rated-R. So I think that’s, like Deadpool, inherent with the character of Blade,” the Marvel added.

It is pertinent to mention that the previous movies starring Wesley Snipes were all rated R. The new ‘Blade’ movie was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019 with Mahershala Ali attached to portray the titular role.

Since the announcement of the reboot, ‘Blade’ has experienced many delays and development constraints for a number of reasons.

Filmmaker Bassam Tariq left the project over creative differences as the movie was initially set to head into production in the Fall of 2022.

Last month, the movie was once again the centre of headlines after news broke that director Yann Demange had exited the film.

Meanwhile Mahershala Ali’s attorney Shelby Weiser said: “That deal was in 2019, and they still haven’t shot it, which is pretty much the craziest thing in my professional experience.”