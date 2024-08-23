Marvel set to bring back ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ villain

Marvel has roped in Hollywood star James Spader to reprise his role as the voice of “Avengers” villain Ultron in its upcoming “Vision” series.

The Emmy-winning actor will reprise his role as the voice of the main villain in 2015’s “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Variety reported.

Hollywood star Paul Bettany is reprising his role as Vision in the untitled series which is a follow-up to its acclaimed “WandaVision” show.

In the Marvel universe, Vision is an android who was created using mind stone in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’ and later fell in love with the Scarlett Witch.

“Infinity War” saw the android destroyed by supervillain Thanos and was later rebuilt by Scarlet Witch in the ‘WandaVision,’ using magic and the power of grief.

James Spader first voiced Ultron in ‘Avengers: Age of Ultron’. The movie’s ending saw Vision destroying the villain, so it is unclear how he would return and what kind of relationship he would have with Vision.

Ultron was a sentient being created by Tony Stark to act as a defense programme, however, it instead turned against humanity and began creating his own sentient being.

It is important to note here that the upcoming series will be the third part of a trilogy started with ‘WandaVision’ and continues in “Agatha All Along.”

James Spader has acting credentials in both film and TV. He has appeared in movies such as “Sex, Lies and Videotape” and “Pretty in Pink.”

Last month, Marvel Chief Kevin Feige officially confirmed that Joe and Anthony Russo will direct “Avengers: Doomsday” set for release in May 2026, and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, scheduled for May 2027.

Actor Robert Downey Jr., who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe with 2008’s ‘Iron Man,’ is set to make a return to the franchise as classic “Fantastic Four” villain Doctor Doom.