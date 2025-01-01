CM Punjab approves inquiry against 7 Nishtar hospital employees over HIV outbreak

MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister, Maryam Nawaz has approved an inquiry against the Vice Chancellor and six other employees of Nishtar Hospital in Multan, following an alarming HIV outbreak at the hospital’s dialysis center, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the inquiry will be carried out under the Punjab Employees Efficiency Discipline and Accountability (PEEDA) Act. A two-member committee, led by Secretary of Transport, Ahmad Javed Qazi, has been tasked with investigating the matter. The committee will look into the actions of these employees in relation to the HIV outbreak.

Following Maryam Nawaz’s approval, show-cause notices have been issued to the seven employees involved in the case.

Preliminary reports suggest that Professor Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Head of the Nephrology Department, failed in his administrative duties. Similarly, Dr. Muhammad Kazim, responsible for investigating the HIV outbreak, was found to have been completely ineffective in addressing the issue. While, Dr. Poonam Khalid, a member of the Nephrology Department, is accused of being frequently absent from her duties.

Further, Dr. Malhiya Johar Zidi failed to report an HIV-infected patient to her senior colleagues. In another disturbing revelation, Naheed Parveen is accused of reusing disposable items for patient dialysis, which violates medical protocols.

The Specialized Healthcare Department has instructed these employees to submit their responses within 14 days. An investigation into the matter is underway.

On November 2024, CM Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her displeasure over the outbreak of HIV in Multan and sought a progress report within 24 hours.

While presiding over a special meeting on health, Maryam Nawaz said that the outbreak of HIV among dialysis patients in Multan at is not only regrettable but also shameful as well.

“Halting dialysis procedure due to non-availability of funds is regrettable,” she said.

The chief minister also approved the ‘Chief Minister Dialysis Program Card’ in the history of Pakistan, the first of its nature in Pakistan.

Under the programme, the funds for the treatment of each dialysis patient have been increased up to Rs10 million whereas Rs8.5 million for dialysis and Rs1.5 million for tests are being allocated for each patient suffering from kidney disease.

She directed to ensure free tests and medicines for dialysis patients, while urging to continue dialysis procedure of patients under any circumstance. It was agreed in principle to establish more dialysis units in Punjab.

The chief minister directed Punjab Healthcare Commission to ensure implementation of SOPs in dialysis centres across the province.

It was agreed to set KPIs to determine performance of the health department. A progress report on the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital was presented.

A report on the ongoing projects of PIC-2 and Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cardiology, Sargodha was presented.

She directed to make PIC-2 a state-of-the-art hospital and to ensure latest technology, equipment and medicine for cardiac patients.

It is pertinent to mention that a patient has died while 30 others contracted HIV/AIDs infections during dialysis treatment at the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, as the effected patients carried the virus from the dialysis machines meant for HIV positive cases.