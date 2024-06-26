‘Multiple people’ to be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

As the investigation into Matthew Perry’s death nears its end, authorities believe that multiple individuals may be charged in connection to the ‘Friends’ star’s death last year.

Everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home on October 29 last year, at the age of 54.

The manner of his death was initially said to be accidental but authorities investigated that overuse of Ketamine was the key contributing factor in the tragic passing of Matthew Perry.

While the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner concluded the investigation in December last year, the LA Police Department, with the help of the Drug Enforcement Administration, continued to further probe into the accident. Both the departments, along with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, attempt to determine how Perry obtained the large quantity of ketamine.

As per the latest report from a foreign publication, the investigation is near its end now, suggested sources and many individuals could be in trouble for having involvement in his death.

The sources told a foreign publication that the U.S. Attorney’s Office will make the ultimate decision on whether or not to press charges on these people.

The office turned down the request for a direct comment on the matter further.

