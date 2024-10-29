A year after his death, Matthew Perry’s mother says she still calls him

It’s been a year since the untimely death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew Perry, but his mother Suzanne Morrison still finds it hard to believe that he is no more and she would dial up his number accidentally.

It was exactly a year ago today, October 29, when American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry aka everyone’s favourite Chandler Bing, from the top-rated television comedy ‘Friends’ was found dead in the hot tub of his Los Angeles home at the age of 54.

On his first death anniversary, his mother Suzanne Morrison shared that she is still not over the incident despite the inevitability of her son’s death due to his drug addiction and would go up to call him even today.

“Even now, [if] something funny or something ridiculous happens on the news, I go to call him. I have more freedom of a relationship with him now than I ever did,” said Morrison. “And it hits me so hard that he’s not there.”

“I do [miss him with every breath I take]. But the one thing I have to learn that’s very hard to do, and that’s one of the reasons I want to support Katy (Perry’s sister Caitlin Morrison, Executive Director of the Matthew Perry Foundation) however I can, is that you’ve got to stop blaming yourself because it tears you up,” she added.

Morrison also shared that although Perry’s death was inevitable, due to his years-long struggle with drug addiction, she had witnessed tremendous progress by him in recent years.

