Mayfair Witches: When to watch season 2 of Alexandra Daddario’s series?

As the American thriller series, Anne Rice’s ‘Mayfair Witches’ returned for season 2, read on to find out the complete schedule of all new seven episodes.

Alexandra Daddario-led supernatural thriller series, based on American author Anne Rice’s trilogy novels ‘Live of The Mayfair Witches’, returned for season 2 on AMC and AMC+ last night, with a fresh episode of the seven-episodic season scheduled to air exclusively on the channel every Sunday.

The first episode, titled ‘Lasher’, which launched the second season on January 5, will be followed by ‘Ten of Swords’ (Jan. 12), ‘Cover the Mirrors’ (Jan. 19) and ‘Double Helix’ (Jan. 26).

The final three episodes, ‘Julien’s Victrola’, ‘Michaelmas’ and ‘A Tangled Web’ will air on February 2, 16 and 23 respectively.

Notably, the eight episodes of the first season of ‘Mayfair Witches’, created by Michelle Ashford & Esta Spalding, were aired earlier last year, before the show was renewed for another instalment in February.

Alexandra Daddario leads the cast as neurosurgeon Dr Rowan Fielding, who learns she is the unlikely heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit. The cast of the series also features Tongayi Chirisa, Jack Huston, Harry Hamlin, Ben Feldman and Alyssa Jirrels.

Spalding also serves as the showrunner for the supernatural drama.

