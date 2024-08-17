Is Mehwish Hayat the newest addition to Netflix’s ‘Emily in Paris’?

Pakistan’s TV and cinema A-lister Mehwish Hayat has teased a role in a future season of Netflix’s hit series ‘Emily in Paris’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

With her latest post on social site Instagram, as she sent well wishes to the ‘Emily in Paris’ team, ahead of the premiere of season 4 on Netflix, superstar Mehwish Hayat hinted that viewers might see her join the cast in future.

Sharing the pictures with her long-time crush, French actor Lucas Bravo, and one of the show’s producers, Stephen Joel Brown, from the sets, the ‘London Nahi Jaunga’ actor captioned, “It was wonderful catching up with the charming @lucasnbravo and my partner-in-crime Producer @sjoelbrown on the sets of the new season. Super thrilled for today’s season premiere of ‘Emily in Paris’.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

“Break a leg guys,” Hayat wished, before she teased, “Meanwhile who knows, just maybe Gabriel’s love life could use a dash of Pakistani spice next season!”

Notably, Bravo plays chef turned restaurateur Gabriel, titular Emily’s attractive neighbour and love interest, in Darren Star’s trending series, which follows Lilly Collins’ Emily Cooper, an aspiring marketing executive from America, as she overcomes challenges in her work, love life and friendships, after moving to Paris.

Also Read: Mehwish Hayat reveals reason to turn down Bollywood film

The first half of the two-part season 4 of Netflix’s original comedy-drama ‘Emily in Paris’, premiered on the portal yesterday, whereas, the remaining five episodes of the latest season will drop on September 12.

Speaking about the prospects of more seasons, Collins recently said, “We’re hoping for a Season 5 … We don’t know when we start the season how it’s going to end.”