Michael Vaughan irks Virat Kohli’s fans with Joe Root comparison

Former England captain Michael Vaughan irked the fans of India’s star batter Virat Kohli after comparing his numbers to those of England batter Joe Root.

The former opening batter took to X to share the Test batting stats of both batters after Joe Root smashed his 33rd Test fifty in the second game against Sri Lanka at Lord’s.

In his post, Michael Vaughan compared the batting stats of Kohli and Root while writing in the caption, “Morning India.”

With his century in the second Test, Root now has 33 Test centuries, becoming joint-tenth in the list of players with the most centuries in the longest format of the game.

The former England captain also mentioned that Root now has more runs, more centuries, better average and half-centuries than Virat Kohli in Test cricket.

However, his post did not sit well with the fans of the star Indian cricketer who pointed out Root’s recent performance against India in the four-match Test series.

Root has represented England in 144 Test matches in which he amassed 12,131 runs at an average of 50.33.

Virat Kohli has featured for India in 113 Tests and scored 8,848 runs at an average of 49.15, including 29 Test centuries.

Meanwhile, Root scored an exceptional 143-run knock to help England post 427 in the first inning after the hosts found themselves in trouble as they were reeling on 130/4 at one stage.

Joe Root’s innings was followed by all-rounder Gus Atkinson who played a knock of 118 runs to help England post 427 runs on the board.