Mika Singh makes shocking claims about Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh

Indian singer Mika Singh has made shocking claims about Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

Known for his songs, Singh tried his luck in production with a series titled, ‘Dangerous’ in 2020.

Mika Singh served as a producer on filmmaker Vikram Bhatt’s thriller series which starred Bollywood couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

According to the Indian singer, Karan Singh Grover was initially cast as the male lead while they wanted a newcomer to star as the female lead due to budget constraints.

Recalling the time when they were looking for an actress for the female lead, Mika Singh revealed that Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu met the team and asked if she and Karan Singh Grover could work together in ‘Dangerous.’

However, the makers of the series were in for a horrible experience as the Bollywood couple created several issues for them, as per the Indian singer.

Read more: ‘A true fighter’: Karan Singh Grover recalls daughter’s heart surgery

Mika Singh mentioned that the maker of the series took a team of 50 people to London for a month-long schedule which was extended two months due to the issues created by Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

“They were a married couple so I booked a single room for them. But, they were like, ‘No, we need our separate rooms.’ I didn’t understand the logic. They then demanded to shift to a different hotel. We did that as well,” the Indian singer stated.

The makers of ‘Dangerous’ faced another issue as the two Bollywood actors refused to dub the series, saying that they had sore throats.

According to Mika Singh, the couple refused to perform a kissing scene despite it being part of their contract and them being married.

It is worth noting here that Bipasha Basu and Grover tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first child, a daughter, in 2022.