Miss Switzerland finalist’s heartbreaking last social media post revealed

The heartbreaking final social media post by the former Miss Switzerland finalist Kristina Joksimovic has been revealed.

Joksimovic was discovered by the local authorities in February at her Binningen home, a day after she was killed.

The autopsy report revealed that the killer had dismembered her body as several body parts had been chopped up with a hand blender, ‘pureed’ and dissolved in a chemical solution.

During investigations, her husband confessed to killing his wife and dismembering her body, however, he claimed to have taken the action in ‘self-defence.’

Now, her final post on Instagram has been revealed in which she posted a photo of her family together.

In an Instagram post in August 2023, the mother-of-two shared a photo of her family, with the caption “my [world].”

Miss Switzerland 2002 Nadine Vinzens, who shared a close bond with Kristina, wrote in the comment section of Kristina’s last post: “I’m so heartbroken. You were such a good and nice person. I will not ever forget the time in LA with you. RIP my beauty.”

She had told a local media outlet that she knew the slain model very well and also met her husband briefly.

“Never in my life would I have thought that something like this would happen,” Vinzens said.

Authorities investigating Kristina Joksimovic’s death later revealed that she was strangled to death before being dismembered.

The harrowing autopsy report revealed that the 38-year-old’s body was dismembered with a jigsaw, knife and garden shears.

Reacting to the model’s death, one of her friends said, “To me, they seemed like the perfect family,” adding that he had seen last seen her in December 2023.

Miss Switzerland 2006 winner Christa Rigozzi shared in a social media post: “No words, still sad. Rest in peace, my love.”

“Speechless. Rest in God’s peace,” 2018 winner Jastina Doreen Riederer added.

Days earlier, a court rejected Kristina Joksimovic’s husband Thomas’s appeal for a release from police custody based on indications of mental illness.