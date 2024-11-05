Mithun Chakraborty’s first wife Helena Luke dies

Former Bollywood actor and ex-wife of seasoned actor Mithun Chakraborty, Helena Luke has passed away in the U.S.

As reported by Indian media outlets, yesteryear Bollywood actor Helena Luke, best remembered as the first wife of award-winning veteran Mithun Chakraborty, breathed her last in the USA, on Sunday, confirmed her close friend, actor-dancer Kalpana Iyer in a social media post.

In her final Facebook post before passing, Luke noted having ‘mixed emotions and weird feelings’, which hints that she was not in her best health at the time of death.

Best known for her role opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan in Manmohan Desai’s action film ‘Mard’ (1985), Luke was briefly married to Chakraborty in 1979. However, their marriage lasted for only four months before she divorced the ‘Disco Dancer’ star, who went on to marry actor Yogeeta Bali the same year.

In an old interview, Luke termed her marriage to Chakraborty as a ‘hazy dream’ and stated, “I only wish it hadn’t happened. He was the one who brainwashed me into believing he was the man for me, and unfortunately, he succeeded. I’ll never go back to him, even if he is the richest guy around. I haven’t even asked for alimony; it was a nightmare, and it’s over.”

Notably, Luke was born in Mumbai but later moved to the U.S. She appeared in films like ‘Do Gulaab’ (1983), ‘Aao Pyaar Karen’ (1983) and ‘Bhai Aakhir Bhai Hota Hai’ (1982).