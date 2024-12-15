Mobile app launched to monitor teachers’ attendance

In a major digital initiative, the Punjab Education Department has launched a mobile app to enhance the accountability and presence of teachers in schools across the province.

The app is designed to track the location of school teachers, ensuring that they are present on school premises during their designated hours of duty.

According to details, the app will collect feedback from school heads to continuously improve the education system in Punjab.

Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of schools are empowered to update teacher profiles, create amendments, and even approve temporary transfers.

The system helps track teacher attendance, ensuring they are present and actively engaged during school hours.

Operated by the Programme Monitoring and Implementation Unit, the app highlights the provincial government’s commitment to improving education quality. The province is home to 105,178 educational institutions, including both private and public schools, with 52,314 public and 50,054 private schools.

The app’s launch is seen as a crucial step in combating the issue of “ghost teachers”, who are absent during working hours and burden the education budget. By tracking the whereabouts of teachers, the app aims to address attendance irregularities and improve the efficiency of the education system in Punjab.

This innovative move aligns with broader efforts to digitize the education sector and ensure that educational resources are utilized effectively to benefit students and teachers alike.