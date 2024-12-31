Kamran Akmal says Mohammad Abbas’ performance silenced critics

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal stated that Mohammad Abbas’ outstanding performance is a slap in the face of those who sidelined him for three years.

Speaking to ARY News, Kamran Akmal said, “Abbas’ performance will be remembered for a lifetime. His bowling has answered his critics emphatically.”

“Mohammad Abbas proved wrong those who kept him out of the team. His performance is unforgettable.”

The former cricketer noted that while Pakistan played competitively, they were unfortunate not to secure victory in the Centurion Test against the Proteas.

“If other bowlers had supported Abbas, the team could have won the match,” he added.

Earlier, former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir also criticized the national coaching staff for their decision to exclude Mohammad Abbas from the international circuit, following the latter’s impressive performance against South Africa in first Test match.

Taking to the social media platform ‘X’, Amir condemned the coaching decisions that led to Abbas being sidelined for years despite his consistent form. “Bring those coaches forward who dropped Abbas because of his pace. It took Abbas three years to make a comeback—a slap in their faces,” Amir wrote.

It is to be noted that South Africa narrowly defeated Pakistan by two wickets in a thrilling encounter in Centurion Test.

Chasing a modest target of 121 runs on the fourth day, the Proteas lost eight wickets before sealing the victory. Muhammad Abbas’ remarkable six-wicket haul in the second innings went in vain as Pakistan failed to capitalize.