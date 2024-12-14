Another Pakistani cricketer announces retirement after Amir, Imad

Following the footsteps of pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim, pacer Mohammad Irfan also bid farewell to international cricket, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 42-year-old left-arm pacer Mohammad Irfan announced the decision in a formal statement issued on X.

“I have decided to retire from international cricket. I want to express my deepest gratitude to my teammates, and coaches, Thank you for the love, the cheers, and the unforgettable memories. and I will continue to support and celebrate the game that has given me everything. Pakistan Zindabad”, Irfan wrote.

Muhammad Irfan represented Green Shirts in 4 Tests, 60 ODIs and 22 T20 matches. He took 10 wickets in Tests, 83 in ODIs and 16 in T20s.

Earlier today, Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir announced retirement from international cricket, following footsteps of his friend Imad Wasim who hanged his boots a day earlier.

“It has been a great honour to play for Pakistan across all three formats. I know this is a difficult decision, but I feel this is the right time for the next generation to take the baton and elevate Pakistan cricket to new heights,” Mohammad Amir posted on X.

He also extended his gratitude towards his family, fans, friends and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their support.

A day before, Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim announced his retirement from international cricket and is looking forward to continuing his journey in domestic and franchise cricket.

The all-rounder made the announcement on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he has decided after ‘much thought’.

“To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable,” Imad Wasim wrote on X.