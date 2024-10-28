Mohammad Rizwan makes bold prediction ahead of Australia series

Newly appointed captain of Pakistan’s white ball team Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his resolve to thump Australia in the upcoming tour.

A day earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed the wicketkeeping batter as the white-ball captain.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi made the announcement during a press conference, which he attended with Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha, who was appointed his deputy.

Mohammad Rizwan took reigns of the white ball team as the national side is set to tour Australia, where they will play three ODIs and as many T20Is from November 4 to November 18.

In a recent interview, the right-handed batter reiterated his confidence in the team to defeat Australia at home despite facing challenges in the previous tours.

“There’s no doubt that we’ve faced difficulties in Australia because when you look at the past results, they show that we had some trouble there. But I believe the team going now will meet the nation’s expectations,” he said.

Read more: Mohammad Rizwan named Pakistan’s white-ball captain

Reflecting on the previous tour of Australia, the newly-appointed Pakistan captain said that the team won close games, however, he said that they were confident of changing their fortunes in the upcoming series.

“In the last series we played in Australia, every match was almost ours to win, but we lost very closely. We have noticed a few things and will work on them when we go there, taking positives from it. Inshallah, we will defeat Australia in Australia,” he added.

It is to be noted here that Rizwan replaced Babar Azam as the captain who stepped down from the role following Pakistan’s disappointing performance in the T20 World Cup 2024.

Meanwhile, Shan Masood leads the red ball team which recently defeated England 2-1 in a home Test series.