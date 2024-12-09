Siraj, Head penalised for on-field incident during Adelaide test

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australian star Travis Head have been penalised by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for their conduct during the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar series, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Mohammed Siraj was fined 20 percent (pc) of his match fee after being found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct. This regulation addresses “using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon dismissal.”

The incident unfolded when Mohammed Siraj dismissed Head after a remarkable 140-run innings, gesturing towards the dressing room in a pointed send-off.

Meanwhile, Travis Head was also sanctioned under Article 2.13 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which pertains to the “abuse of a player, player support personnel, umpire or match referee during an international match.”

Read More: Pat Cummins opens up on Travis Head, Mohammed Siraj incident

Both players accepted the charges and the penalties proposed by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle. Additionally, they received one demerit point each on their disciplinary records, marking their first offence within the last 24 months.

The heated exchange during the dismissal was eventually resolved amicably when Mohammed Siraj came out to bat in India’s second innings. The two players were seen reconciling on the field, a gesture that brought some relief to an otherwise tense contest.

Australia went on to secure a commanding 10-wicket victory in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide, rebounding strongly after a massive 295-run defeat in Perth. Travis Head’s scintillating 140 off 141 balls proved to be the decisive factor, earning him the Player of the Match award.

The Australian pace attack, led by Mitchell Starc (6/48 and 2/60), Pat Cummins (2/41 and 5/57), and the returning Scott Boland (2/54 and 3/51), delivered a clinical performance to dismantle the Indian side.

The win briefly lifted Australia to the top of the ICC World Test Championship standings (wtc standings). However, they were soon displaced by South Africa following their victory over Sri Lanka. India, with their defeat, slipped to third place as the series took on increasing importance for both teams.