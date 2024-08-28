Indian actor Mohanlal’s old video about #MeToo goes viral

An old video of Indian actor and film producer Mohanlal dismissing the #MeToo movement as a “fad” has gone viral, sparking outrage on social media.

This comes after Mohanlal’s resignation as the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) president following the Hema Committee report’s damning findings on systemic abuse in Mollywood.

In the viral video, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal can be seen downplaying the significance of #MeToo, saying it’s just a “fashionable” trend.

It is worth mentioning here that the Hema Committee report, led by Justice K. Hema, investigated sexual harassment and gender equality in the Malayalam film industry. The report, made public on August 19, revealed that an all-male group of 15 industry figures controlled opportunities and perpetuated exploitation.

As West Bengal grapples with ongoing protests against the brutal rape and murder of a female doctor in Kolkata, Kerala is witnessing the rise of its own #MeToo wave.

The Hema Committee report has revealed systemic abuse against women in the Malayalam film industry (Mollywood), leading to a series of high-profile resignations.

Following the release of the report, on August 25, actor Siddique stepped down as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), followed by filmmaker Ranjith’s resignation as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy. FIRs have been filed against both individuals.

On August 27, the entire AMMA executive council, including its president Mohanlal, resigned, citing “moral responsibility.”

However, the resignation did little to shield Mohanlal from public scrutiny. Soon after, a 2019 interview resurfaced online, in which Mohanlal dismissed the #MeToo movement as a “fad” and “fashionable.”

In the interview, he laughed off the idea of a male equivalent to #MeToo and downplayed the movement. He also claimed ignorance about the movement and avoided commenting on AMMA’s handling of the 2017 sexual harassment scandal involving actor Dileep.

The resurfaced video has sparked outrage on social media, with many condemning Mohanlal’s dismissive attitude. Commenters expressed their disappointment, with some accusing him of being complicit in the industry’s toxic culture. Despite the backlash, Mohanlal has yet to respond to the controversy.

In contrast, other prominent actors like Nani, Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Vikram have voiced their disgust over the findings of the Hema Committee report, signalling a shift in the industry’s response to issues of harassment and abuse.