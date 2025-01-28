Mohsin Naqvi offers Pakistan’s full support to US for cricket development

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi Tuesday held a detailed meeting with the USA Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Johnathan Atkeison in Washington.

During the meeting, Mohsin Naqvi assured the USA Cricket CEO of full support and assistance from PCB to help further the development of cricket in the US.

He also expressed PCB’s readiness to provide all possible help to boost the sport in America.

Both parties agreed to finalize the schedule for the upcoming cricket series between the two nations. The meeting focused on strengthening collaboration and charting out programs for promoting cricket in the United States.

In a notable gesture, the PCB Chairman also invited USA Cricket coaches to visit Pakistan for training programs, underscoring the potential for cooperation in cricket development between the two countries.

Furthermore, Naqvi invited the USA Cricket CEO to attend Champions Trophy 2025 matches in Pakistan, highlighting the promising opportunities for cricket promotion in both nations.

The USA Cricket CEO expressed gratitude for the invitation and the support extended by the PCB. The meeting also saw the presence of PSL Chief Executive Officer, Salman Naseer, who was in Washington for the discussions.

