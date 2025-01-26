Mohsin Naqvi shares updates on Saim Ayub’s recovery

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday shared updates regarding cricketer Saim Ayub ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.

Talking to newsmen in Houston during his US visit, Mohsin Naqvi said he is in contact with batter on daily basis to get updates about the rehab.

“Saim Ayub is currently undergoing rehabilitation, and the cast on his foot will be removed in a day or two.”

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi said Saim Ayub’s recovery will take time.

“I do not want to jeopardize his future by rushing his return for the Champions Trophy 2025.”

The PCB chairman assured us that he would oversee every aspect of Saim’s rehabilitation. “Saim Ayub is a valuable asset for us, and, God willing, he will recover soon,” Naqvi concluded with optimism.

The left-handed batter is currently in the United Kingdom for his rehab following an ankle injury.

The batter sustained a right ankle fracture while fielding on the opening day of the second men’s cricket Test against South Africa at Newlands.

Accompanied by assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, Saim Ayub consulted renowned specialist Dr. Jeyaseelan, who reviewed his tests and reports. Following the assessment, Ayub was informed that the injury had stabilized, allowing him to put weight on the injured ankle cautiously.

Dr. Jeyaseelan has advised a six-month rest period for the left-handed batter to allow for a full recovery.

Further consultations with a panel of specialists in London will involve additional tests, including X-rays, to finalize his treatment plan.