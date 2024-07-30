Mohsin Naqvi set to replace Jay Shah as ACC president

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi chairman is set to become Asian Cricket Council (ACC) president for a two-year tenure, according to reports.

Sources said that Pakistan will chair the ACC president post and Mohsin Naqvi, who is currently the PCB chairman, will assume the role in January 2025. Naqvi will replace Jay Shah.

The decision was reportedly made during the ACC meeting held in Bali in January 2024.

Meanwhile, the current president of ACC Jay Shah was given an extension of a one-year, with his tenure concluding in January 2025.

Notably, India will host the Men’s Asia Cup 2025, scheduled to be played in T20 format while Bangladesh will host the event in ODI format in 2027.

Both editions of the Men's Asia Cup will feature a total of six teams Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and a sixth team which will be finalized after the completion of the qualifying event.

It is pertinent to mention here that the official schedule of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2025 has not been finalized yet while it is expected that the six-team tournament will be played in September next year after the monsoon season ends in the country.