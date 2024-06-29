MQM-P gets chairmanship of four NA standing committees

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has been allocated the chairmanship of four standing committees of the National Assembly (NA).

The NA standing committees that elected chairpersons at the Parliament House are Privatisation, Information Technology (IT), Commerce and Industries and Production.

Dr Farooq Sattar has been appointed as the Chairman of the Standing Committee on Privatisation, while Aminul Haq will head the Standing Committee on Information Technology.

Javed Hanif has been named Chairman of the Standing Committee on Commerce, and Hafizuddin Awan Advocate will lead the Standing Committee on Industries and Production.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) managed to get the chairpersonship of five of them. Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) got the chairmanship of one committee each.