Muggers kill youngster over resisting robbery bid in Karachi

KARACHI: In another tragic outcome of a street crime incident, a youngster lost his life after muggers opened fire on him for resisting a robbery bid in Baldia Town area of Karachi on Friday, ARY NEWS reported.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Mehtab by police who said that he was sitting outside his home in Baldia Town and using his mobile phone when muggers approached him and snatched his smartphone.

“As soon as the suspects tried to run away after snatching his phone, the youngster followed them and grabbed one of them,” they said adding that the other suspect at that moment opened fire on him, resulting in a wound on Mehtab’s abdomen.

The suspects were able to flee from the crime scene, leaving behind the injured youngster, who succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital.

The police said that they have collected evidence from the crime scene including the spent casing of the bullet and will launch a thorough probe to arrest the suspects.

Deaths and injuries in mugging incidents have become almost a daily routine in Karachi as yesterday, a passer-by was shot dead while a policeman sustained injuries after the latter resisted a robbery bid at a barber’s shop in the Karachi’s Federal B Area neighbourhood.

According to police, the incident occurred at a barber’s shop in block 14 of the FB Area when armed robbers entered a salon to deprive those getting a haircut of their belongings.

As they looted those present in the barbershop, a policeman who was also getting a haircut opened fire on the intruders, resulting in an exchange of fire which resulted in injuries to the cop.

“A passer-by also sustained a bullet wound and died on the spot,” they said adding that the injured and body have been shifted for treatment and medico-legal formalities respectively.

The police said that they were taking help from the nearby CCTV cameras to trace the suspects.

