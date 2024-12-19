‘Munna Bhai 3’, sequel to ‘3 Idiots’ in the works

Indian filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra has confirmed working on the next parts of his films ‘3 Idiots’ and ‘Munna Bhai.’

During a recent interview, the Bollywood filmmaker revealed that he was writing the scripts for ‘2 Idiots,’ a sequel to the hit ‘3 Idiots,’ and ‘Munna Bhai 3.’

“I am writing both 2 Idiots and Munna Bhai 3,” he said while expressing hope that the projects could potentially be realised soon.

Responding to a question regarding his approach to filmmaking, Vidhu Vinod Chopra said that he preferred quality over quantity.

“I could have made 2-3 sequels of Munna Bhai and 3 Idiots. Bahut maal kama leta main (I could have earned loads of money), bought a big car and a big house,” the Bollywood filmmaker added.

“But if those weren’t good films, I wouldn’t have enjoyed talking about them because I would know that I compromised my conscience just to mint money,” he said.

It is to be noted here that the first ‘Munna Bhai’ film was released in 2003 and became an instant hit. The film was followed by a sequel ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘, released after three years.

In October this year, Rajkumar Hirani, who directed both ‘Munna Bhai’ films and ‘3 Idiots,’ hinted that he might soon begin working on the third part of the ‘Munna Bhai’ series.

“I have five half-finished scripts for Munna Bhai. I spent six months on a script, reach the interval, and it just wouldn’t go beyond that. There is a Munna Bhai LLB, Munna Bhai Chal Base, Munna Bhai Chale Amreeka, and more,” said Rajkumar Hirani.