Sanjay Dutt’s ‘Munnabhai 3’ gets major update

Bollywood filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani has dropped a major update about actor Sanjay Dutt’s “Munnabhai 3.”

During an event in Mumbai, the notable filmmaker discussed his first hit, “Munna Bhai MBBS” while hinting that he might soon begin working on a third film in the franchise.

“I have five half-finished scripts for Munna Bhai. I spent six months on a script, reach the interval, and it just wouldn’t go beyond that. There is a Munna Bhai LLB, Munna Bhai Chal Base, Munna Bhai Chale Amreeka, and more,” said Rajkumar Hirani.

According to the filmmaker, the biggest challenge in writing the script for ‘Munnabhai 3’ is to make it better than the previous films.

“The most important factor is that the next instalment has to get better than the previous films. But now, I have a unique idea. Of course, over the course of 100 years of cinema, everything has been said. But yeah, I am working on that idea,” he said.

The filmmaker also revealed that Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt also expressed his desire to reprise his iconic role in ‘Munnabhai 3.’

“I think Sanju might just come home and threaten me to get done with the next. He really wants to do another Munna Bhai film,” Rajkumar Hiran said, adding that he was seriously thinking about making the third part in the franchise.

The filmmaker is widely known for giving hits such as ‘Munna Bhai MBBS,’ “Lage Raho Munna Bhai,” “3 Idiots,” “PK,” “Sanju” and “Dunki.”

His last film was Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Dunki,’ which was released in 2023.

It is to be noted that the first ‘Munna Bhai’ film was released in 2003 and became an instant hit. The film was followed by a sequel ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai‘, released after three years.