NACTA issues alert over possible terrorist attack during PTI protest

Islamabad: The National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued an alert regarding the potential threat of terrorist activities by the Fitna-al-Khwarij group during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24, ARY News reported.

According to the details, NACTA has advised provincial governments to implement the strictest security measures, warning that the Khwarij may attempt to carry out terrorist attacks during PTI’s protest.

The intelligence report issued by NACTA also suggested the possibility of Khwarij militants entering Pakistan from Afghanistan, and there are concerns that they may target major cities with terrorist activities.

Meanwhile, the PTI has confirmed that it will not call off the November 24 protest, with large convoys from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) set to leave for Islamabad by 10 a.m.

Sources within the party say that KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur will oversee the coordination of the convoys and may lead any of them, with a large number of workers expected to join him.

In the meantime reports have clarified that Bushra Bibi, the wife of incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan, will not be participating in any of the protests or rallies.

On November 23, PTI’s political committee issued a press statement after last night session, in which they decided that the party will not take back its call given for protest on Nov-24 (tomorrow).

“The PTI’s peaceful protest movement will begin on Nov-24 (Sunday) and the party’s convoys from all cities of Pakistan will move towards Islamabad,” party said in its statement.

“The movement will be continued until it achieves its set targets,” party stated.

The PTI has demanded release of its arrested leaders, workers and the founder of the party. It has also demanded abrogation of the 26th Constitutional Amendment and restoration of the real mandate given in February 08 election.

The political committee of the PTI also taken notice of the deteriorating economic situation and increasing incidents of terrorism.