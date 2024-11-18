Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding invite goes viral!

South cinema heartthrob Naga Chaitanya is all set to tie the knot with acclaimed actor Sobhita Dhulipala next month, revealed their viral wedding invite.

Weeks after veteran actor Nagarjuna announced the engagement of his elder son Naga Chaitanya, with Sobhita Dhulipala, the wedding bells for the couple have begun to ring, hints the wedding invite of the couple that has surfaced on social media.

The typical invite card features the traditional elements of a South Indian wedding along with the names and family details of the bride and groom-to-be. The viral card also discloses that their wedding ceremony will take place at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on December 4.

Pertinent to note here that Naga Chaitanya, 37, and his longtime girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala, 32, were engaged in an intimate ceremony in August, which took place at the groom’s father and veteran actor Nagarjuna’s residence, located at Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills.

For the unversed, Chaitanya was previously married to fellow actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu from 2017 till their separation in 2021. The ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ actor started dating the ‘Made In Heaven’ actor in the following year.

