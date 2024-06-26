No Uday and Majnu Bhai in threequel? Nana Patekar reveals actual reason behind ‘Welcome to the Jungle’ exit

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has spilt the actual reason why he and Anil Kapoor are not returning as Uday and Majnu Bhai in the upcoming threequel, titled ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.

In a new interview with an Indian publication, seasoned actor Nana Patekar revealed why he and his ‘Welcome’ co-star Anil Kapoor, turned down the offer to return as Uday and Majnu, despite being approached for the third part of the franchise.

The veteran recalled his initial apprehension to essay such a character when director Anees Bazmee first approached him for the comedy flick.

He shared that he asked Bazmee to swear on his mother that the role would suit him. “But it wouldn’t have been complete if Anil and I weren’t doing it together. If Anil and I are there, then only Welcome is possible,” he said. “If you remove me, then he alone can’t make Welcome and vice-versa.”

Further speaking about the upcoming film, Patekar disclosed, “They did approach us. We said no. Kahani nahi hai. Utna mazaa nahi aaya (There’s no story. We didn’t enjoy it as much).”

For the unversed, Bollywood veterans Patekar and Kapoor played the iconic duo Uday and Majnu bhai in the first two parts of the comedy franchise.

Meanwhile, ‘Welcome to the Jungle’, helmed by director-choreographer Ahmed Khan, is scheduled to hit theatres in December.

The ensemble cast of the title features Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi and Tusshar Kapoor among others.

