Actress Nargis allegedly assaulted by cop husband

TOP NEWS

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Nargis has reportedly been assaulted by her husband Inspector Majid Bashir in the Defence area, ARY News reported.

According to Defence C police, Nargis’s brother Khurram Bhatti filed a complaint alleging that his brother-in-law thrashed his sister during a domestic dispute.

In his complaint, the Pakistani actress’s brother alleged that his sister’s husband subjects her to abuse on a daily basis.

Officials said that police arrived at the scene after receiving the call from Nargis’s brother, however, they have not requested to file a case against Inspector Majid Bashir over the alleged domestic abuse.

According to police, the Pakistani actress’s family has said that they were trying to resolve the matter internally.

The family asserted that a case would be filed against Nargis’s husband if they failed to reach an agreement to resolve the disputes between the couple.

 

Later, reports said that Inspector Majid Bashir was booked in a First Information Report (FIR) on the Pakistani actress’s complaint.

It is to be noted that Nargis, known in the entertainment world as Ghazala Idris, stepped away from the industry years earlier after marrying Inspector Bashir.

Following her marriage, she bid farewell to the entertainment industry and now manages her beauty salon in Lahore.

