NASA on alert as airplane-sized ‘asteroid’ to pass near Earth

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that the fast-moving asteroid XN1 will make a close approach to earth while traveling at an estimated speed of 23,729 km/h.

According to a report by Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), the asteroid, measuring approximately 120 feet (37 meters) in length, similar to a commercial jet’s size, is expected to pass by at 7:57 AM PST on December 24,

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) has indicated that the 2024 XN1 does not qualify as a potentially hazardous asteroid, and its distance from Earth ensures that it will not pose any risk. NASA defines potentially dangerous asteroids as those exceeding 150 meters in diameter that approach within 4.6 million miles (7.4 million kilometres) of Earth. As a smaller asteroid, the 2024 XN1 will safely pass outside this risk zone, categorizing it as close yet harmless.

Asteroids of this size are infrequently observed at such proximity to Earth, providing an excellent opportunity for skywatchers, given that the planet remains safe.

Additionally, on December 25, two smaller asteroids, 2020 XY and 2020 YM1, are also expected to pass near Earth. NASA’s Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) has confirmed that these asteroids do not pose a threat.

While asteroids can potentially impact Earth if they enter the danger zone, it is worth noting that a massive asteroid was responsible for the extinction of the dinosaurs 66 million years ago.

NASA employs sophisticated tracking systems and utilizes both space-based observatories, such as the NEOWISE telescope, and ground-based telescopes like the Pan-STARRS1 in Hawaii and the Catalina Sky Survey in Arizona to monitor thousands of near-Earth objects.