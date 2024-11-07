Will Naseem Shah play second ODI against Australia?

Pakistani pacer Naseem Shah, who suffered an injury during the first One Day International (ODI) match against Australia has recovered for the second ODI.

According to sources, the star bowler participated in a training session and bowled again, having fully recovered.

Sources confirmed that Naseem Shah, took part in the session and currently has no injury concerns. He will be available for the second match against Australia, which is set to take place in Adelaide.

Earlier, Naseem Shah sustained an injury while bowling in the eighth over of the first ODI against Australia, which forced him to leave the field before completing his over.

In that same match, the Pakistani batting lineup struggled significantly, yet the fast bowlers delivered outstanding performances that enabled the team to reach a respectable target.

The Pakistani side was unable to bat through all 50 overs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, finishing with a target of 203 runs in 46.4 overs. Despite the batting order’s failure and a collapse in the middle, Naseem Shah managed to hit a few good shots, helping Pakistan surpass the 200-run mark.

Pakistan lost the first ODI by two wickets at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) after a spirited performance with the ball.

However, Naseem Shah earned praise for his performance during the match, where he played a crucial knock of 40 runs and took an important wicket of Australian opening batter Jake Fraser-McGurk.

He hit total four sixes, more than the combined tally of the Pakistan batters’ sixes in the first PAK v AUS ODI.

The Pakistan fast bowler collected 18 runs in the 46th over bowled by Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who was smashed by Naseem Shah for two sixes and a four.

Following the second ODI, Perth will host the third ODI on 10 November. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series, scheduled to commence on November 14.

Brisbane will host the first T20I, with the next matches scheduled for November 16 and 18 in Sydney and Hobart, respectively.

Notably, wicket-keeper Josh Inglis is set to captain Australia for the first time as he will lead the side in the third ODI against Pakistan as well as the following T20I series.

Pakistan Squad for ODI Series against Australia

Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Arafat Minhas, Babar Azam, Faisal Akram, Haris Rauf, Haseebullah (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha (vc) and Shaheen Shah Afridi.