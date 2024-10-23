Nawazuddin Siddiqui lands in trouble over poker Ad

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui landed in trouble after promoting poker in an advertisement while donning a Police uniform.

An Indian organization Hindu Janjagruti Samiti has approached Mumbai Police to take action against Siddiqui for allegedly disrespecting Maharashtra police, an Indian media outlet reported.

In a letter to the Mumbai Police commissioner and Maharashtra director general of police, the organization has sought action against Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ankur Singh, the owner of Big Cash Poker.

According to an official of the organization, the Bollywood actor tarnished the image of Maharashtra Police, by wearing its uniform and asking people to play poker.

“This is alarming because the same police department files cases against such people and arrests gamblers. Hindu Janajagruti Samiti’s ‘Surajya Abhiyan’ strongly condemns this, as it tarnishes the image of Maharashtra Police. Ignoring this could lead to more illegal and unethical advertisements using police uniforms,” read the letter.

In the letter, the official said the advertisement attempts to suggest that online gambling gives people skills.

“It is disappointing that no police officer has been compelled to take action against this application and it is unfortunate that complaints have to be made by others. We also wish that Maharashtra’s home minister also takes cognizance of the matter,” as per the content of the letter.

On the work front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui was recently seen in “Haddi,” and “Rautu Ka Raaz,” both of which streamed on Zee5.

Directed by Anand Surapur, the mystery drama also stars Bollywood actors Atul Tiwari, Rajesh Kumar, and Narayani Shastri.