Nayanthara faces new lawsuit over Netflix documentary

Legal woes for South Indian actor Nayanthara mounts as she is hit with a new lawsuit over the unauthorised use of footage from Tamil film ‘Chandramukhi‘, in her Netflix documentary ‘Beyond the Fairytale’.

After the legal notice of Dhanush, Nayanthara is facing more legal trouble over her Netflix documentary, this time from the makers of her horror-comedy ‘Chandramukhi’ (2005), alleging unauthorised use of the film’s footage in ‘Beyond The Fairytale’.

Reportedly, a legal notice has been served to the actor as well as Netflix for using certain scenes from the film, without any prior permission from the makers. They are demanding INR5 crore in compensation.

Notably, P. Vasu’s psychological horror-comedy, co-starred Nayanthara with megastar Rajinikanth, along with Jyothika, Prabhu and Vadivelu.

Meanwhile, ‘Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairytale’ started streaming on Netflix in November.

Ahead of the documentary’s premiere on the streaming giant, the ‘Jawan’ actor was served with a legal notice by Dhanush, demanding INR10 crores in damages, over the use of 3-second footage of her film ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ (2015), backed by the ‘Raanjhanaa’ actor under his banner Wunderbar Films.

