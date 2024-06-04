NDMA’s monsoon coordination conference 2024 held

ISLAMABAD: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Tuesday convened the National Monsoon Coordination Conference 2024 to take necessary measures by relevant stakeholders to tackle heavy rainfall in the monsoon season.

During the conference, all provincial and federal authorities, line departments and stakeholders on board to share prevailing situation at National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC).

It’s a two-day activity with stakeholders line departments, humanitarian agencies and donor organizations to foster coordination among disaster management stakeholders.

Muhammad Irfan Virk from Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) provided seasonal outlook, stating that global and regional models of metrological departments indicated above normal 50-60 percent rainfall in the central parts of the country, whereas the South Asian Climate Outlook Forum (SASCOF) also reported above normal rainfall over South Asia.

“PMD models show 40-60% above normal rainfall in Sindh and abnormal in Balochistan and a near normal rainfall in northern Punjab. However, over 30% above normal rainfall is expected in Pakistan,” he said.

UNOCHA, Head of Office, Carlos Geha presented on the disaster management and relief measures and provided recommendations for improved and effective response.

The representatives from WAPDA, Irrigation Departments of AJK, KP, Punjab, and Sindh provided a detailed outlook of their existing systems and procedures to handle floods.

The moot would commence again on June 5th to hold the simulation exercise intended for reviewing the existing capacities of the stakeholders and relevant departments to manage floods.