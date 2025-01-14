NEPRA set to hear KE’s plea for reduction in tariff

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) is set to hear K-Electric’s (KE) request for a monthly adjustment, which may result in a decrease of Rs. 4.98 per unit of electricity for consumers in the city.

K-Electric has filed a petition with NEPRA for the monthly adjustment for November 2024.

If approved, the reduction will provide a refund of over Rs. 7 billion, to K-Electric consumers. K-Electric has also requested NEPRA to allow the company to refund the excess amount collected from consumers.

The NEPRA will conduct hearing on the KE’s plea on Wednesday.

Earlier, the NEPRA reduced electricity prices under the monthly Fuel Price Adjustment (FCA), making electricity cheaper for consumers.

According to reports, a reduction of 75 paisas per unit has been announced for consumers of government-owned DISCOs under the November FCA.

Additionally, a price reduction of 49 paisas per unit has been approved for K-Electric consumers under the October FCA.

Back in December 2024, Prime Minister Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif directed a reduction in electricity prices for consumers and the immediate closure of outdated and inefficient power plants.