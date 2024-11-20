Netflix renews ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ for season 2

Streaming giant Netflix has renewed its popular show ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder,’ starring Hollywood actress Emma Myers, for season two.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

Myers will reprise her role as a teenage Pippa Fitz-Amobi who gets to the bottom of murder cases in a small English village.

Adapted from Holly Jackson’s popular YA novel, season 2 of the Netflix show will have six episodes which will be shot in 2025 in the UK.

Apart from Emma Myers, Zain Iqbal is also set to reprise his role as Ravi Singh.

According to a synopsis from Netflix, ‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ for season 2 will see Pippa having to fix the fallout and stay away from any more investigations after solving the Andie Bell case.

Read more: Shah Rukh Khan announces Aryan Khan’s debut web series on Netflix

But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, key witness Jamie Reynolds suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him and struggling with the idea of justice, as per the synopsis.

‘A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder’ season 2 will stream on Netflix globally apart from the UK/Ireland, Germany, Australia and New Zealand.

In the UK and Ireland, the series will stream on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.

The original screenwriter Poppy Cogan will adapt and write season 2 of the show alongside Holly Jackson.

Executive producers for the upcoming season include Matthew Read, Simon Crawford Collins and Frith Tiplady for Moonage Pictures; Lucy Richer, Danielle Scott-Haughton and Katherine Bond for the BBC; alongside Holly Jackson and Poppy Cogan.