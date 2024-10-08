Netflix renews ‘The Night Agent’ for season 3 before second season’s debut

Netflix has renewed its hit action series “The Night Agent” for season 3 months before airing the second season of the show.

Led by Hollywood actor Gabriel Basso, season 2 of the series, from Sony Pictures Television, is set to begin production in Istanbul later this year.

Filming on the show will begin in New York in 2025 and will stream in the Winter of 2025.

Netflix, while sharing first-look images for ‘The Night Agent’ season 2, announced the renewal of the show for season 3.

Shawn Ryan helms the series which is based on the novel by Matthew Quirk.

Apart from Gabriel Basso and Luciane Buchanan returning as series leads, the cast members of ‘The Nigh Agent’ include Amanda Warren, Arienne Mandi, Louis Herthum, Berto Colon, Brittany Snow, Teddy Sears, Michael Malarkey, Keon Alexander, Navid Negahban, Rob Heaps, Marwan Kenzari, Elise Kibler and Dikran Tulaine.

The show has garnered immense popularity since airing its first season in 2023.

According to Netflix, ‘The Night Agent’ season 1 was its most-watched series in 2023 by views, and is the streamer’s 7th-most popular series of all time with 98.2 million views in its first 91 days.

Season 1 of the series follows Hollywood actor Gabriel Basso’s low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, who works in the White House basement and mans a phone that never rings.

However, he gets entangled in a conspiracy after the phone rings one night. The show sees him protecting a tech CEO, Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) connected to the plot.

In the upcoming season, Peter will have the opportunity to become a Night Agent based on his previous actions.

However, working in the secretive organisation will have him involved in a world where danger is everywhere and trust is in short supply.