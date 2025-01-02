Netflix shares major update on ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ Season 2

Netflix has revealed the content roadmap for its mobile game ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ Season 2, which includes characters from its show’s latest season.

Beginning this Friday, players of the Netflix game will be able to play the ‘Mingle’ game, which eliminated dozens of players’ lives in a few rounds on the show.

Additionally, three players from ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 will also feature in the game, including rapper Thanos (Player 230), and mother-son team Geuma-ja (Player 149) and Yong-sik (Player 007).

Netflix also plans to include Thanos’ Red Light Challenge and Dalgona Mash Up Collection Event in ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ Season 2.

According to reports, ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ has been developed by Netflix and the main show’s team has given input in its production.

The video game is largely based on scripts for both Season 2 and the upcoming third and final season of ‘Squid Game.’

While the streaming giant has announced the content roadmap for Season 2 of the game, plans are already in place for ‘Squid Game’ Season 3, set to debut later this year.

It is worth mentioning here that Netflix has made ‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ available for free for non-subscribers.

Meanwhile, ‘Squid Game’ Season 2 became the first series to debut at No.1 in all 93 countries where Netflix is available.

The second season of the hit show now aims to overtake the first season as the most-watched Netflix series ever after its release.

While Hwang Dong-hyuk created the story for ‘Squid Game’ in 2009, the streaming giant took 10 years to fund the production to expand their foreign programming.

The nine-episode first season of the show streamed on Netflix in 2021 and became the most-watched non-English television series on Netflix, with over two billion hours viewed on the platform over roughly an eight-hour run time, with a collective 265 million total views.