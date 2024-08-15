Netflix users left ‘sobbing’ by THIS comedy gem

Netflix users have revealed finding a hidden comedy gem that left them “sobbing” with an unexpected punch towards the end of the movie.

Several took to X to shower praise on the comedy-drama “Joyride,” starring Olivia Colman, Charlie Reid and Lochlann Ó Mearáin.

The movie, first released in 2022, just made its debut on the platform and has become an instant fan favourite.

In their review of ‘Joyride’, Netflix users said that the comedy movie had them reaching for the tissues at the end.

“Watched Joyride on Netflix thinking it was going to be a silly little comedy film with olivia colman…. I’m SOBBING,” wrote a user on X.

Another wrote: “Oh, blimey. Joyride over on the Netflix is an absolute joy of a film. Charlie Reid, the sixteen co-star to Olivia Colman is going to go far. Tender, funny and warm. It was just what I needed tonight. It will go straight to your heart.”

A third user was amazed by acting and the brilliant plotline of the movie and suggested others watch the movie.

“I’ve so many words but very little to explain just how amazing this film is .. just watch it!” the user wrote.

‘Joyride’ revolves around the unexpected friendship between Mully (Charlie Reid) whose mother recently died from cancer, and Joy (Olivia Colman), a solicitor who just had an unexpected birth.

The two meet when Mully finds that his father stole the money raised at a charity in his mother’s honour. He takes the cash and flees in a taxi parked with its doors open.

While on the road, he finds that a woman in a drunken state called Joy and her newborn baby are in the backseat.

Both trying to escape their lives form a close bond and help each other throughout their journey.

Speaking about playing Joy, Olivia Colman said: “I loved the character of Joy. I couldn’t get her out of my head once I’d read the script. I loved how it was all put together. I loved the story and I really wanted to do it.”